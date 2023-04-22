Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 332 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,973,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %

SJM opened at $151.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.