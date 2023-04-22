Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 625 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $141.98 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.