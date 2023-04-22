Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 81 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after buying an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CDW by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 172,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

CDW Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.