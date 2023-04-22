Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.27.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

