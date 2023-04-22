Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.08.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $320.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.