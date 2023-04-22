Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Biogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.88.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

