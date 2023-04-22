Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $459.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.