Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $493,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Trading Down 1.5 %

NUE opened at $153.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.