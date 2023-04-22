Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 104,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

