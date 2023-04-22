Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $459.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

