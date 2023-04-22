Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $533,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,582,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 826,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 357,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

