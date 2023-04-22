Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,325,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.69.

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

