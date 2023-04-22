Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $85.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

