Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $551,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 0.2 %

LSTR opened at $182.22 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.41.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.18.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.