Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

A stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

