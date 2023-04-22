Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $562,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLB opened at $84.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $2,569,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,313 shares of company stock worth $15,046,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

