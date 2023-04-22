Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.6 %

ADM stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

