Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,983 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $98.90.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

