Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Paychex by 224.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

