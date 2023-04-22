Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Humana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $491.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.10 and its 200-day moving average is $510.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

