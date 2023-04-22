Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DVN opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

