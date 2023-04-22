Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $86.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

