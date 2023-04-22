Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 864 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,909,000 after buying an additional 112,599 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.88.

Biogen Stock Up 1.3 %

BIIB stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

