Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,634 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $229.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.36.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $18,274,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,599,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,114,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.17, for a total transaction of $10,208,896.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,475,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,838,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $18,274,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,599,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,114,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,688 shares of company stock valued at $69,427,664 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

