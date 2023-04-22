Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Shares of NUE opened at $153.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

