Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 120,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

