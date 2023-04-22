Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 108 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,880,000 after acquiring an additional 296,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,767,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,236,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

About RBC Bearings

ROLL opened at $222.56 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.94.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.