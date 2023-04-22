Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 315 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after buying an additional 333,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,373,000 after buying an additional 1,888,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

