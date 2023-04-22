Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 614 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,531,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

