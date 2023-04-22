Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 704 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in THOR Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,346,000 after buying an additional 291,421 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in THOR Industries by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,389,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,213,000 after buying an additional 239,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in THOR Industries by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after buying an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE THO opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

About THOR Industries



Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Stories

