Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 709 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 957.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 26.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $377.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.