Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

ROLL opened at $222.56 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.94.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

