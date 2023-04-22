Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $151.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

