SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 365.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SITC opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

