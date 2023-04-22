SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $29.05

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $28.10. SM Energy shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 146,303 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Mizuho dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

SM Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,675.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 875.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

