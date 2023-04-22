Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 125800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

