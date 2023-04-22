Southern (NYSE:SO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.43.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.