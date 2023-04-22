Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.25

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 54500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$80.33 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lembit Janes purchased 443,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,135.00. Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

