SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,444 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,950 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 482,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after buying an additional 78,474 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

