Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $108.19 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

