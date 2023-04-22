StarHub Ltd (SRHBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from StarHub’s previous dividend of $0.16.
StarHub Price Performance
Shares of SRHBY stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. StarHub has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $7.95.
StarHub Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StarHub (SRHBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.