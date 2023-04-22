StarHub Ltd (SRHBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from StarHub’s previous dividend of $0.16.

StarHub Price Performance

Shares of SRHBY stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. StarHub has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

