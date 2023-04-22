Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STLD. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of STLD opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

