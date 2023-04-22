Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $205.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered CDW from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.13.

CDW Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average is $186.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

