Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $56.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

MRVL stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162,854 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

