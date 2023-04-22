Stifel Nicolaus Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.85.

CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

