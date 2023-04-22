Stifel Nicolaus Trims Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price to $105.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.91.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at $946,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

