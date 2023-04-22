StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.76 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

