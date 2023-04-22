StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199,670.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

