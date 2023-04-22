StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
CALA opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199,670.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Calithera Biosciences
In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.