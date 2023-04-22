StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Trading Down 2.4 %
GLBS opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.14. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.52.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
