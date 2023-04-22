StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 2.4 %

GLBS opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.14. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.52.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

