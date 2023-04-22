StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

ISIG stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

